S. Bernard Brouse
January 3, 2020
S. Bernard Brouse at the end of a faith-filled life, passed to the Lord on January 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ruth E. Brouse; two children, Bonnie Coxhead and David Brouse; six grandchildren, Joy Roth, Jessica Biskup, Jenny Hamilton, Amanda Kopp, Noelle Brouse, and Jonathan Brouse, eight great-grandchildren, and six step-sons and step-daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Frederick Brouse and Flora (Bowers) Brouse, his first wife, Georgia (Reid) Brouse; his second wife, Helena (VanZijp) Pet-Brouse; his daughter, Susan Gordon; his granddaughter, Jodi Lynn Coxhead; his brother, Leonard Brouse; and his sister, Joan (Brouse) Reeg. Bernard, also known as Bernie or Barnie to friends, lived a life of complete "trust in the Lord." He was a member of the Flagler Beach First Baptist Church and played a major role in maintaining and decorating the church grounds for many years. Bernard had a unique gift for drafting. While working as a draftsman/engineer at United States Steel Corporation, near Chicago, Illinois, he used his drafting talents to design and invent machines. He is credited with fourteen patents, his proudest being an automatic wire tying and strapping machine that is used to bundle all sorts of products automatically. Even though it was not his job title, Bernard really was an INVENTOR. Bernard is admired, respected, and loved by his family and step-families. He served as a model for all about faith and the love of God. He often said that whenever he was in doubt or had a problem, he turned to the Lord. Those who know him have seen God's angels by his side. He frequently said that he is ready to see Jesus. We know that he is in His loving arms today. A Memorial Celebration will be held at First Baptist Church of Flagler Beach at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 14. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AdventHealth Hospice Care at www.adventhealthhospicecareeastfl.com. For online condolences please visit Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8983428.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020