Sabrina Dreggors Brees
03/20/1969 - 07/06/2019
SABRINA DREGGORS BREES, Beloved daughter, sister, aunt wife and mother went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2019. Sabrina was born in Jacksonville, Florida on March 20, 1969 to Richard and the late Chyrel Dreggors. She grew up in DeLand where she attended Starke Elementary, Southwestern 7th Grade Center, DeLand Junior High School and DeLand Senior High School Class of 1987. Sabrina attended Florida State University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority and graduated in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Sabrina is survived by her husband, Michael Brees and their precious children Madeline Grace and Caroline Mae. She is also survived by her father Richard Dreggors, DeLand, FL and her brothers Rick Dreggors, Longwood, FL and Michael Dreggors, DeLand, FL, and nephews David, Wyatt and Leighton Dreggors. Sabrina was also blessed to have her Aunt and Uncle, Clifford and Nancy Royal Hockley, TX and her cousins Roger and Brenda Myers with her through her illness. Sabrina returned with her family to DeLand, FL from Atlanta in 2005. She became a Certified Residential Contractor and joined the family business, Dreggors Construction. Sabrina was always interested in real estate and became a licensed real estate agent in 2012, working for Charles Rutenberg Realty when she passed. She was a member and past president of the Junior Service League of DeLand, board member and past president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties, member of the DeLand Garden Club and the Sunflower Circle, served on the board of The House Next Door and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of DeLand. Sabrina loved the DeLand community and was always willing to help if there was a need.
One of Sabrina's last projects was the rebuild of Freedom Playground where she served as co-chairman and played an integral part in its' success. She was named West Volusian of the Year by the DeLand Breakfast Rotary to honor the tireless effort she put into the Freedom Playground rebuild.
Sabrina loved life and was devoted to her family, friends and community. She loved to travel and was recently in London and Paris with her family. Whether on the streets of DeLand or New York City, Sabrina never met a stranger. She was always ready with a kind word, a laugh or hug if you needed one. She was a gift to so many of us and will be dearly missed. A memorial service in her honor is planned for Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions can be made to: Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties 101 N. Woodland Boulevard Suite 400 DeLand, FL 32720 OR First Presbyterian Church – Student Ministries 724 N. Woodland Boulevard DeLand, FL 32720 OR Halifax Health Hospice 3800 Woodbriar Trail Port Orange, Florida 32129
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 17 to July 21, 2019