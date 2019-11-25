|
Sadie "Soroya" Cecilia Ayoub Farrah
Mar. 8, 1932 - Nov. 16, 2019
Sadie "Soroya" Cecilia Ayoub Farrah, age 87, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, after courageously battling long-term illness. She was a faithful and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who loved everyone generously and selflessly. She was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on March 8, 1932 to the late George and Rose Ayoub. A talented dancer and singer, she performed on stage and on the screen, enjoying an international entertainment career alongside her husband. Together they settled in the Ormond Beach, Florida area in 1973. She excelled in the domestic arts, and she especially enjoyed cooking for and showing hospitality to the family and friends from near and far who gathered around her table. Family was of great importance to her and she was especially delighted when everyone came together for special occasions. As a devoted Catholic Christian, her love for God was made evident by her sacrificial love for her family and others in need. She was admired and loved in return by all who had the privilege to know her. Her presence will be deeply missed and her memory will be cherished always. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Michael "Mickey" Farrah; their children: Mary Rose Back (William) of Ormond Beach, Michele Hope (James) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Michael Farrah (Susan) of Ormond Beach; twin sister Lorraine Sousa; sisters Theresa Levesque (Eloi), Rochelle Tolley (Raymond); brother William Ayoub (Dawn); four grandchildren: Ashley Back Hoffman (Michael), John Farrah, Lauren Hope Berkompas (Benjamin), and Joseph Hope (Joy); and eight great-grandchildren: Emma, Clay, Rhett, Andrew, Matthew, and Caleb Hoffman, Jack Berkompas, and Isaac Hope. A Memorial Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Ormond Beach, FL on Friday, December 6 at 1 PM. The Divine Liturgy for the Faithful Departed will be held at St. Anthony of the Desert Maronite Catholic Church in Fall River, MA on Saturday, December 14 at 11 AM, preceded by a Visitation Hour. The Rite of Committal will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Fall River, MA.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019