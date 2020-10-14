Sadie Lois Briggs

December 31, 1922 - October 13, 2020

Sadie Lois Briggs (Lois), 97, of Astor, Florida, passed away on October 13, 2020. She was born December 31, 1922, in Astor, Florida. She lived there for the first 18 years of her life, attending schools in Astor and Barberville then graduating from Umatilla High School in 1939. She moved to Jacksonville in 1940, finding a job at the World Bar-B-Que. She met her future husband, James Norman Briggs (Chick) who was cooking there, and they were married in early 1941. They remained married for 63 years, until Chick passed in 2004. They raised three sons there. After raising her family, Lois became an office manager for United Insurance for 19 years, and joined Chick in retirement in 1987. Two years later, they moved to Astor, where they both lived for the remainder of their lives. She is survived by two sons, Mike Briggs and Jack Briggs; one sister, Evelyn Black, brothers Ray Lucas and Gerald Lucas; three grandchildren, Susan Briggs, Lauren Lawler, and Richard Briggs; five great-grand-children and one great-great-grand child. She is preceded in death by: husband, James Norman Briggs; son, James Robert Briggs; sister, Willie Mae Shields; brothers Leroy Lucas, Curtis Lucas, Ralph Lucas, and Edgar Lucas, and a grandchild Tracie Lee Briggs. A viewing will be held at the Beyers Funeral Home in Astor, from 5 PM until 8 PM Friday, October 16. Services will take place at 10 AM, Saturday, October 17 at the First Baptist Church of Astor, with Pastor Terry Holland officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Astor, Florida.



