Sally E. Cianfrocca


1944 - 2019
Sally E. Cianfrocca Obituary
Sally E Cianfrocca
9/8/1944 - 7/11/2019
A memorial service for Sally E Cianfrocca, 74, formerly of Edgewater, who passed away on 7/11/29 after a battle with cancer, will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 26 at the Palm Coast Methodist Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway. Mrs. Cianfrocca was born on September 8 1944 in Tupper Lake NY to (Staff Sgt) Lealie G and Barbara M Mason. After graduating from high school, Sally relocated to the Syracuse, NY area, where she became a licensed beautician in Utica, NY. She married Charles Cianfrocca in 1965, later relocating to Edgewater in 1976. Mrs. Cianfrocca was predeceased by her husband Charles in 2006, and by their youngest child, JoEll, in 2010.
She is survived by her daughter, Renee' Parr, Palm Coast; her son Dan and daughter-in-law Sonluk, New Smyrna Beach; Granddaughters Samantha, Palm Coast, and Tuttapon, New Smyrna Beach; her sister Julie, Saranac Lake, NY, sister in law Joan Cianfrocca, Palm Coast, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 16 to July 20, 2019
