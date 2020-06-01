Sally L. Roberts
May 28, 2020
Sally L. Roberts, 79, of Ormond Beach passed away peacefully Thursday May 28, 2020. She was born in Montgomery, Minnesota the daughter of the late Arnold and Sylvia (Taraba) Kline. Sally was a teacher at Warner Christian Academy in South Daytona and earlier in life taught in the North Minneapolis, MN school District. She was an avid Bridge enthusiast playing and volunteering at the Tomoka Bridge Club in Ormond Beach. Sally was a lover of animals and a great supporter of animal rescues. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, marrying in 1959, Wayne Roberts, her son, Bob and his wife Richelle. She is also survived by her grandchildren Cheryl and Sean and her siblings Loretta O'Connell, Gilbert Kline, and Deanna Bowen as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her son Kenneth Roberts and her sister Arlene Shiers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sally's memory may be made to the Halifax Hospice. Online condolences and memories may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
May 28, 2020
Sally L. Roberts, 79, of Ormond Beach passed away peacefully Thursday May 28, 2020. She was born in Montgomery, Minnesota the daughter of the late Arnold and Sylvia (Taraba) Kline. Sally was a teacher at Warner Christian Academy in South Daytona and earlier in life taught in the North Minneapolis, MN school District. She was an avid Bridge enthusiast playing and volunteering at the Tomoka Bridge Club in Ormond Beach. Sally was a lover of animals and a great supporter of animal rescues. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, marrying in 1959, Wayne Roberts, her son, Bob and his wife Richelle. She is also survived by her grandchildren Cheryl and Sean and her siblings Loretta O'Connell, Gilbert Kline, and Deanna Bowen as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her son Kenneth Roberts and her sister Arlene Shiers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sally's memory may be made to the Halifax Hospice. Online condolences and memories may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.