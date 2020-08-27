Imagine my sadness when Sal's buddy Doug called me Monday to let me know of Sal's passing. that would not be the only call that day from many friends that Sal had referred to me over the years. Sal always came into our office in Daytona with a smile. it was always as if an old friend was stopping by. I helped Sal and Cindy plan many cruises before Cindy's passing, followed by recent trips & tours to his beloved Italy. Sal would stop by to share his most recent trip and what surprises, information and history he had learned along the way. Most recently Sal had stopped by to share some of the photos he & and his tour guide had taken in June of 2019 which would turn out to be his final trip to Italy. He reminisced about what an awesome adventure it was and how he had found a cousin or two along the way. His smiles and the gleam in his eyes always gave away what a great time he had in his travels. Sal happened to stop by not long before his untimely death just to say he was glad that we were back in the office after working from home for 2 1/2 months. He told me he would see me in a month or two so we could work out details on his upcoming 2021 trip. I always looked forward to his visits. Now Sal has embarked on his final journey and has joined his precious Cindy. Thank you for your business, friendship and kindness over the years. Thank you for service to our country Sal and to the those you have touched over the years. You are missed by so many! Thank you to those friends of Sal who notified me early Monday morning and throughout the day about Sal's passing. Sal leaves a legacy of giving his time and showing kindness to all he touched. God bless Sal's brother Dominick, his wife Suelen and their family and all of Sal's many friends and colleagues from the military & America Legion. Well done thy good and faithful servant. bon voyage my friend.

Suzanne Birchett,