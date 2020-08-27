1/1
Salvatore Anthony (Sal) Rutigliano
1945 - 2020
Salvatore Anthony Rutigliano (Sal)
June 23, 1945 - August 17, 2020
Salvatore Anthony Rutigliano (Sal), 75, of Palm Coast, Florida, beloved husband of the late Cynthia Rutigliano, died suddenly at home on August 17, 2020. Sal was born on June 23, 1945 to the late Jerry and Lena Rutigliano. He was born and raised in Stamford, CT. Sal was a member of the Connecticut Army National Guard since 1968, and at the time he retired and moved to Palm Coast, he was one of only two Sergeant Majors in the Guard. After a few months, he started a new job as the County Veterans Affairs Supervisor, which he held for about eleven years until he retired for the second time. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and the Italian American Club, UNICO, and the Gravinese Society. Sal had previously taught at Scared Heart School, Stamford High, and Westhill High School before he started his fulltime career with the National Guard. Before her final illness, he and Cindy enjoyed many cruises and overseas trips. Survivors include his brother Dominick and his wife Suelen of Trumbull, CT; his nephews Patrick Rutigliano (Hannah) of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Nicholas of Trumbull, CT, his aunt and uncle, Abraham and Anna Saphier of Peru, Maine, his many Tamburri cousins, and his cousin Donald Dell'Era (Stephanie) of Trinity, FL. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. A visitation will be held before mass from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. He will be laid to rest with military honors next to his beloved wife Cynthia at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sal's name to the Wounded Warrior Project. The family of Mr. Rutigliano entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
CLYMER CREMATIONS & FUNERAL HOME
39 OLD KINGS RD N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-586-7575
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
Sal, we are sad because we miss you. However, I know you are with our Lord and your dear Cynthia.
Rev William F Boone
Friend
August 26, 2020
Sal was a goodman and really cared about all service members. I talked to him at many meetings and events and shared a friendship with him and Cindy. He will be missed by many.
charlie hayes
Friend
August 26, 2020
He was a terrific man. I met him at St. Stephen’s and we visited before every Mass. He found out I liked to paint and told me about Cindy’s gigantic collection of paints, tools, specialty papers and more. Our friend, Denise and I offered to help him and we spent 6 or 7 mornings sorting materials and supplies. Cindy had beautiful art books and, with his permission we packed them up and donated them to the local library. There collections throughout the house with varied and extensive. They had many dogs throughout their marriage and I “borrowed” a photo and painted Major. He grinned from ear to ear and it was fun to surprise him. In addition to being a practicing Catholic, he was a patriot and a conservative; all things I admire greatly. The pandemic impacted us but we just increased our emails, always enjoying the many memes and much laughter. I’ll miss him.
Sally Gillies
Friend
August 26, 2020
Sal was my brother in-law and one couldn't have asked for a better one; just the husband my late sister needed. Sal was one of the friendliest people anyone could know. But Sal knew when and where to take a stand. I was truly stunned to learn of Sal's passing. At least he has rejoined Cindy for all eternity.
Charles Howard
Family
August 26, 2020
Imagine my sadness when Sal's buddy Doug called me Monday to let me know of Sal's passing. that would not be the only call that day from many friends that Sal had referred to me over the years. Sal always came into our office in Daytona with a smile. it was always as if an old friend was stopping by. I helped Sal and Cindy plan many cruises before Cindy's passing, followed by recent trips & tours to his beloved Italy. Sal would stop by to share his most recent trip and what surprises, information and history he had learned along the way. Most recently Sal had stopped by to share some of the photos he & and his tour guide had taken in June of 2019 which would turn out to be his final trip to Italy. He reminisced about what an awesome adventure it was and how he had found a cousin or two along the way. His smiles and the gleam in his eyes always gave away what a great time he had in his travels. Sal happened to stop by not long before his untimely death just to say he was glad that we were back in the office after working from home for 2 1/2 months. He told me he would see me in a month or two so we could work out details on his upcoming 2021 trip. I always looked forward to his visits. Now Sal has embarked on his final journey and has joined his precious Cindy. Thank you for your business, friendship and kindness over the years. Thank you for service to our country Sal and to the those you have touched over the years. You are missed by so many! Thank you to those friends of Sal who notified me early Monday morning and throughout the day about Sal's passing. Sal leaves a legacy of giving his time and showing kindness to all he touched. God bless Sal's brother Dominick, his wife Suelen and their family and all of Sal's many friends and colleagues from the military & America Legion. Well done thy good and faithful servant. bon voyage my friend.
Suzanne Birchett,
August 25, 2020
The Natalicchio Family
Friend
August 25, 2020
It is with profound sadness to hear the passing of our dearly beloved friend. Everyone who met you admired you and your spirit to help others. We will miss your smile, laughter and warm friendship. Our memories of the wonderful times we shared together with you and Cindy will always bring a smile and a feeling of joy to our hearts. Rest in peace dearest Sal and God Bless you.
Angie, Maryanne & Gloria Natalicchio
The Natalicchio Family
Friend
August 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of the death of Sal. He was married to my cousin Cindy and was a devoted husband. He will be missed by many.
Julie Overlie
Family
August 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Sal’s passing. Too soon for him to pass. Lots of good memories of our holiday dinners with Sal and the Natalicchio family!
Richard and Johnna DeCeglie
August 24, 2020
Sal was my first ncoic when I joined the farm. We shared quite a few good memories together. I salute you my friend, rest in peace.
Joe Mayer
Friend
August 24, 2020
Sal was a class act during his career with the CTARNG. A good friend, gentleman and professional soldier.
J. Timothy Krusko
Served In Military Together
August 24, 2020
To the Rutigliano family, sorry for you loss I was a student of MR.R for 2 years at Westhill H.S. in Stamford and MR. R was one of thoses teaches who made a difference in my LIFE!!! R.I.P.
Lewis Belmont
Student
August 24, 2020
I also was a classmate of Sal at SCHS.
Sorry for his loss. May he Rest In Peace.
Karen Markovich Lowry
Classmate
August 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Sal was a classmate of mine at Stamford Catholic High School.
May he Rest In Peace.
Rita Rotelli Gerardi
Rita Gerardi
Classmate
