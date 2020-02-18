|
Salvatore "Sal" Maugeri
Dec. 16, 1944 - Feb. 11, 2020
Salvatore "Sal" Maugeri, 75, passed away with family members by his side on February 11th, 2020 at his home in New Smyrna Beach, FL. Sal was born December 16, 1944 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Ignazio "Nat" and Anna "Dolly" Maugeri. He graduated from Yorktown High School (NY) in 1963. Sal learned the building trade from his father Nat and then started his own construction company, Maugeri & Sons, in New York before moving to Port Orange, Florida in 1988. He continued to work in the trade overseeing construction and housing development for many sites across central Florida for 30 years until retiring in 2018. Of Sal's many interests in life he enjoyed sports, music, dancing and spending time with friends and family. He was involved in sports in various ways throughout his life, including as a high school athlete in wrestling, baseball and football. He also coached little league baseball, Pop Warner Football and football at local high schools. As a spectator, he was passionate about football, cheering on his son's teams over the years. Sal is survived by his loving and caring wife Valerie Maugeri, married just over 40 years. Sal is also survived by his 5 children (and their spouses), Melissa Tardella (Kenny), Kristin Maugeri (John Pineiro Jr), Daynna Hebenstreit (Mike), Hunter Alford and Kent Maugeri (Cathy). Sal also enjoyed 9 grandchildren. Also surviving Sal are 3 siblings, Theresa Sherwood (John), Ron Maugeri, and Rick Maugeri, and sister-in-law Dorothy Maugeri and many other loving family members and friends. He was predeceased by his first wife Joan Corell (Maugeri), grandson Tyson Alford, brother Carmine Maugeri and sister-in-law Dina Maugeri. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm Saturday February 22nd, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made in his name to Mayo Clinic (philanthropy.mayoclinic.org) or a .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020