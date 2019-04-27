|
|
Sam Sergy
1942 - 4/27/18
Sam Sergy 1942-April 27th 2018, 76, was born in Paterson New Jersey to Archie and Pearl Sergy. Sam worked at his father's business called Universal Manufacturing, specializing in producing ballasts for fluorescent lighting. The business was founded 1947. Back in the late 40's and early 50's, when it wasn't popular to hire African Americans or Jews, Sam's father mostly employed both.
Later, Sam went on to open a successful business in New Jersey called Rolling Hills Golf Range. It was a driving range and a miniature golf course, where his daughter remembers many wonderful hours trying to get a little ball through a windmill, and into a clown's mouth. Then in the 70's, Sam moved the family to Miami where he open to fantastic restaurants called Bogeys, and Bogeys Waterfront which was a huge tourist destination for the area.
Sam's love for antique cars brought the family to Ormond beach. We had many cars in the antique show at the old Ormond Hotel and Kapoke Tree he had...a 1926 Ford model T, 1938 Rolls Royce Wraith, 1953 Woody station wagon, 1957 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud 1 and a 1957 Ford T bird.
All in mint condition.
Sam went on to work at the Daytona International airport. He started as security and eventually was at curbside check in for Delta. Sam was preceded in death by his parents Archie and Pearl Sergy, and his middle brother Alan Sergy. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Simone Sergy, daughter Tammera Sergy and younger brother Bruce Sergy.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019