Sammie Lee McRae, Sr.
06/15/1945 - 06/13/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Sammie Lee McRae, Sr., 73, New Smyrna Bch, who passed on June 13, 2019, will be 11 AM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Apostolic Faith Temple, with Bishop Robert Thomas, Pastor, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Thurs, June 20) at Apostolic Faith Temple and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Friday. Mr. McRae was born on June 15, 1945 to the late Daughtry & Mincey McRae. He was educated in the Telfair County Schools, McRae, GA. He was a member of Apostolic Faith Temple. For many years he was self-employed as Sam's Scrap Metal; and then founder of J & J Recycling & Demo, LLC. He was also preceded in death by, 4 siblings: Luke McRae, Ella McMillan, Alberta Reaves, Geraldine Clark; and grandson: Andre' Taylor. He is survived by his, wife: Lola McRae; children: Jannie Taylor (Alex), Sammie McRae, Jr. (Madesa), Jeremiah McRae (Melissa), James McRae (Desha); Alton McRae; Tracey Hill (James, Sr.); and Mary Westmoreland; 32 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; a brother: Alfred McRae (Lois); sisters: Vastie McMillan, Catherine Burnette (Jimmie), and Nellie Jean Coney; brothers- and sisters-in law: Joe Clark (Gloria), J.C. Clark (Dorothy), Roosevelt Clark (Mary), Rosby Clark (Christine), Alfreda Heights (Jimmy), William Clark (Mary); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, church family and friends.GAINOUS-WYNN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 386-428-5751.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019