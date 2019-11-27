|
|
Sammy Lee Watson
November 24, 2019
Funeral services for Mr. Sammy Lee Watson, 56, who passed on Sunday, November 24, 2019 will be 3 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Fellowship Church of Praise of Volusia County, 844 S Martin Luther King, Jr. BLVD, Daytona Beach, FL. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today(Fri, Nov 29) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 2:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mr. Sammy Watson was born on Sept. 4, 1963 to the late Sam and Hazel Watson in Daytona Beach, Fl. He was a 1982 Graduate of Seabreeze High School. He was affiliated with Fellowship Church of Praise of Volusia County. Sammy was an avid Bethune Cookman Wildcat fan. Mr. Watson leaves to cherish his memory; his wife: Joy Watson; children: Samuel D. Watson, Samuel A. Watson and Chanelle Jamerson; sister: Katie Louise Thigpen; four grandchildren: Samuel Watson, Jr., Sedarian Watson, Tanee Watson and Samiyah Watson; a devoted friend: Paulette Davis; a host of loving family members and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019