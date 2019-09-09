|
Samuel Arthur Williamson, Jr.
01/18/1940 - 08/17/2019
On Saturday, 17 August 2019, Samuel Arthur Williamson, Jr., loving husband and father of three, peacefully passed at the age of 79 after a short battle with cancer. Born in Mobile, Alabama to Martha Arvie Johns and Samuel Arthur Williamson, Sr., the oldest of two children, grew up loving the outdoors -- hunting, fishing, riding his horse and helping with the family garden. This early experience was indelibly etched into his being. Sam was proud that his maternal great grandfather, Enoch Johns, was an early settler in Washington County, Florida, now the town of Chipley. He inherited 20 acres of the original homestead, which he planted in longleaf pine, a native tree to Florida, for the animals. He was a true outdoorsman and spent some of his leisure time hunting as a member of the Low Country Hunting Club in Estill, SC, with his best buddies from DeLand. In his later years, he enjoyed sharing his passion with his grandsons, Nathan and Dylan. He was married to the former Linda Jean Rush. They were in the first grade together, although they have admitted their memory of each other is a little murky. There is a class photo that proves it, though, on the front steps at Old Shell Road School in Mobile. They later connected at Murphy High, and went on to forge a marriage that would last 62 years. They had two daughters, Apryl and Kelli, by the time Sam graduated with an engineering degree from Auburn University in 1964. He decided he preferred business administration over engineering and began his career in management with a heavy duty Ford Truck dealership in Birmingham, Alabama. After that, he and Ford pick-up trucks were inseparable. And along came Cara Lee in 1965. In 1976, out of the blue a phone call changed the family destiny. A Ford heavy-duty truck dealer wanted to interview Sam for a management position in Orlando. He was hired and the family gleefully moved to Florida. A whole new world of opportunity opened. Sam and Linda became nervous entrepreneurs when they purchased a retail package store in 1981, now known as Amelia Liquors, and opened McCabe's one year later. The business is a landmark after thirty-eight years! He never met a stranger and was dearly loved by his relatives and friends. Being deeply religious, Sam nurtured his relationship with God at New Light Church. He is survived by his wife, Linda, and three daughters, Apryl W. Ponikvar (husband Jack) of Newberry, Florida; Kelli Gwyn Hall, MD (husband Carl) of Underwood, Indiana; Cara Lee Gwynn (husband David) of Tampa, Florida, and a kitty cat named Angel. Other survivors include his seven grandchildren, James Lawrence Ponikvar of Tampa, Florida; Nathaniel James Applegate, of Underwood, Indiana; triplets, Dylan Rush Applegate of Sacramento, California, Courtney Lyn Coots (husband Tucker) of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Rachel Gwyn Applegate of Houston, Texas; Jaden Lee Gwynn and Samuel William Gwynn of Tampa, Florida. He is also survived by his sister, JoAnne W. McDonald, of Mobile, three nieces, two great-nieces and two great-nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Allen Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Avenue, Deland, Florida on Saturday, 14 September 2019 at 11:00 with Rev. Dr. Richard P. Chandler officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Following the service, Sam will be laid to rest in the chapel at Deland Memorial Gardens, 600 E. Beresford Avenue, Deland, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Journey's End Animal Sanctuary, that provides lifetime care and shelter to abused and neglected animals,1899 Mercers Fernery Rd, Deland FL 32720. There will be a Celebration of Life for Sam at McCabes's following the service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019