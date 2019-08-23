Home

Samuel Clifford (Cliff) Rand


1935 - 2019
Samuel Clifford (Cliff) Rand Obituary
Samuel Clifford (Cliff) Rand
11/28/1935 - 8/14/2019
Cliff was called Home on August 14, 2019. Born in Merimack MA, he graduated from Weymouth High, Bentley College and Suffolk University in Boston MA., and he proudly served in the Navy in the Korean War. Cliff was married to his high school sweetheart for 63 years. In 1976, he moved his family to Ormond Beach to buy a Mister Donut franchise in Holly Hill. In the years that followed, he and his sons purchased and opened more stores throughout Volusia County and eventually converted the stores to Dunkin Donuts franchises. In 2003, he partnered with his sons and opened Java Junction Donut & Coffee Co. - selling the stores in 2008. Cliff enjoyed flying air planes, barbeque, and was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife Doris(Swart), sons Doug(Lillian), Bob(Teresa) and Eric(Heidi), 10 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach. There will be a celebration of his life at a date to be determined.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
