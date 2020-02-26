Home

Samuel Freeman Puckett Jr.


1923 - 2020
Samuel Freeman Puckett Jr. Obituary
Samuel Freeman
Puckett, Jr.
May 20, 1923 - February 23, 2020
Samuel Freeman Puckett, Jr., 96, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Bishop's Glen Retirement Center in Holly Hill following a brief illness. He was born in Bartow County, Georgia on May 20, 1923. Samuel (Sam) was raised on his parent's farm during the Great Depression, worked for Kroger Foods during high school and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943. During World War II, while working as the motor pool sergeant at Fort McClellan, Alabama, he met Elizabeth (Betty) Bell of Heflin, Alabama, who was the captain's secretary. They were married on Christmas Day, 1945. After the war, Sam and Betty moved to LaGrange, Georgia, where Sam rejoined Kroger. In 1953, they welcomed their son Stephen to their family. In 1966, the family moved to Florida, where he and Betty opened Ormond Gift Center, the first freestanding souvenir shop on Ormond's beachside. They worked together for 16 years. After retiring, they became active at the First Baptist Church, Daytona Beach. Sam's passions included his family, fishing, motorcycling, the Bible and winning others to Christ. Survivors include his son, Stephen Puckett (Cynthia); grandchildren, Charles Puckett, Samuel Puckett, III (Gail), Elizabeth Puckett and Andrew Folsom; great-grandchildren, Simone Puckett, Ryan Puckett, Freeman Puckett, Bishop Rodriguez, Ethan Puckett and Jenna Puckett. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Betty and his great-granddaughter, Camille Puckett. The family would like to thank Dr. Neil Oslos, the nursing staff at 'The Abbey' at Bishop's Glen and Halifax Hospital Hospice for the loving and excellent care they showed Sam. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3rd at 10am with Celebration of Life Service at 11am, both at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, Ormond Beach.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
