Samuel Joseph Fant, Sr.
Apr. 5, 1936 - Dec. 20, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Samuel Joseph Fant, Sr., age 83 on December 20, 2019. He was born in Abbeville, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife Donna and four children, Sam Fant Jr., Richard Fant, Andrew Fant and Lisa Bazanos, sisters, Elizabeth Johnson, Joyce Clarida, Beverly Fant, and two brothers, Larry Fant, Eugene Fant (deceased). He was a loving, caring family man. Sam's first job was delivering newspapers on a bicycle with his boyhood friend Howard. When he was 16 years old he went to work as a carpenters' helper and got 'on the job training' to help support his family during hard times. He served 3 years in the Marine Corps and when he returned home he joined his father in the family business, "Osceola Wrecking and Plumbing Company." He ran the plumbing business while his Father ran the wrecking portion of the business. When his Father died, Sam continued running the business until he retired. He loved fishing, boating and camping with his family and friends. Two of his favorite past times were watching football and Judge Judy on T.V. Sam and Donna had a cabin on the Suwannee River, where they enjoyed family weekends. He was an avid woodworker, (Master Carpenter) and spent a lot of time in his workshop. He enjoyed playing poker, bowling and horseshoes. He will be missed so much by his family and Buddy, his favorite dog. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019