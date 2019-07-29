|
|
Samuel LaLiberty
April 9, 1940 - July 22, 2019
Samuel LaLiberty was born on April 9, 1940 in North Charlestown, NH. After graduating from Charlestown High School Sam joined the US Marine Corps serving from 1961-1965 in several areas including Vietnam. After his military service, Sam worked in several construction trades with his family and others and found his greatest skill as a well-respected Drywall Finisher. Sam and Eleanor (Punky) Benware were wed in 1968 recently celebrating their 51st wedding anniversary. Sam dearly loved his step-daughter Cindy Lee Bashaw who unfortunately passed away in 2014. Truly enjoying his seven siblings, Sam leaves behind brothers; Leo of Kingston, MA, Donald of Randolph, MA, sisters; Rita Tilton of Port Orange, FL, Estelle Adams of Langdon, NH, Doreen Schefer of Laytonsville, MD, Judy Morris of TX and pre-deceased by his beloved sister Margaret Wiley, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews all who adored their Uncle Sam. Sam loved music, loved to dance, snow-mobile and tinker in his workshop of projects. He was known for his fun loving quick wit, infectious dimpled smile, love of anything chocolate and his perpetual good nature and kind spirit. Friends and family are invited to join us for light refreshments and to celebrate his life in our hope to honor his wishes by coming together in a spirit of laughter, storytelling and old photos as we remember they ways Sam touched our worlds. A memorial service will be held at The Loyal Order of Eagles, Aerie #4089, 5130 South Ridgewood Ave, Port Orange, FL on Sunday, August 25th at 1:30PM. For those friends and relatives living in the Northeast, a similar service will be done (date to be announced) in Charlestown, NH 03603. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Operation Changing Lives Fund (Craniofacial surgeries done free for children with Cleft Palates and other maladies), 743 Laredo Drive, Port Orange, FL 32129 with the Notation "Sam Legacy".
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 29 to Aug. 4, 2019