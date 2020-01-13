Home

Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Westminster by the Sea Church
Samuel M. Ankney Obituary
Samuel M. Ankney
January 7, 2020
Samuel M. Ankney, 94, of Port Orange, a retired electrical designer for the General Electric Co. passed away on January 7th at Countryside Lakes. Sam, a Navy veteran of WWII, was born in Greensburg, PA. and moved to this area in 1963 from Charlottesville, VA. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Rose Marie. Survivors include a son, William (Monica), Port Orange and a daughter, Amy Bell, Port Orange and 4 grandchildren, Robert, Christina, Christopher and Samuel. The family wishes to extend immense gratitude for the loving care their parents received by Halifax Health Hospice and Countryside Lakes during their lives. Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health – Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. A Memorial service will be held on January 18th at 2pm at the Westminster by the Sea Church. Internment will Cape Canaveral National Cemetery


Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
