Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Cooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Cooper Obituary
Sandra Cooper
03/15/2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Sandra Cooper, 69, Daytona Bch, who passed on March 15, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Church of Jesus Apostolic Faith, Ormond Bch, FL. Interment will be in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on April 8, 2019 at 11 AM. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Apr 5) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Cooper was born in Key West, FL to Florence Campbell and Harvey Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Harvey Williams (Tayuwanna), Terry Williams and a sister-in-law: Dorothy Williams. She is survived by her husband: Lorenzo Cooper; daughters: Florence Williams, and her 2 children, Harvey and Tenia; Loretta Cooper and her sons, Craig and Jeremy; her sons: Alvin Williams and his daughter, Kayla; L. Marino Cooper and his daughter Kyra; her sisters: Eva Sellers (Marvin), Jurial Lawrence, Sheila Williams, Bee Bee Ferguson; brother: Thomas Williams; a host of nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered as a Missionary of God and devoted comforter to many. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now