Sandra Cooper
03/15/2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Sandra Cooper, 69, Daytona Bch, who passed on March 15, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Church of Jesus Apostolic Faith, Ormond Bch, FL. Interment will be in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on April 8, 2019 at 11 AM. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Apr 5) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Cooper was born in Key West, FL to Florence Campbell and Harvey Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Harvey Williams (Tayuwanna), Terry Williams and a sister-in-law: Dorothy Williams. She is survived by her husband: Lorenzo Cooper; daughters: Florence Williams, and her 2 children, Harvey and Tenia; Loretta Cooper and her sons, Craig and Jeremy; her sons: Alvin Williams and his daughter, Kayla; L. Marino Cooper and his daughter Kyra; her sisters: Eva Sellers (Marvin), Jurial Lawrence, Sheila Williams, Bee Bee Ferguson; brother: Thomas Williams; a host of nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered as a Missionary of God and devoted comforter to many. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019