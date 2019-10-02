Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
115 East Howry Avenue
DeLand, FL
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
115 East Howry Avenue
DeLand, FL
Sandra Davis Kennedy


1943 - 2019
Sandra Davis Kennedy Obituary
Sandra Davis Kennedy
08/08/1943 - 09/25/2019
Sandra Davis Kennedy, 76, of DeLand, Florida passed away peacefully in Daytona Beach, Florida, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. After fighting 11 years, Sandra lost her battle to cancer. Sandra was born in Columbus, Ohio and moved to Deland, Florida when she was 7 years old. She retired from Volusia County School Board after 36 years. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Robert S. Kennedy, two sons Steven (Jennifer) Kennedy, Darren (Nicole) Kennedy and 5 grandchildren whom she loved dearly Mallory, Brandon, Garrett, Kaylee, and Savannah. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in DeLand, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM, welcoming family and friends at 9:30 AM. Please consider donating to the . Arrangements are under the care of Allen-Summerhill Funeral Homes, Inc.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
