Sandra E. Crimi
03/06/1956 - 10/29/2019
Born March 6, 1956 in Atlanta, Georgia and died October 29, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice in Ormond Beach, Florida after a 7 year battle with lung cancer. She is the daughter of predeceased parents Edward and Elsie Zettler. Sandie was married to her husband Louis Crimi for 33 years before her untimely demise. She is directly survived by her first son Franklyn and her second son Nicholas with his wife Jordan; her brother Maynard and his wife, Estelle; their children Matthew and his wife Brianna, Lynsey and her husband, Zhong Peng. Sandie's mother-in-law Ann Crimi (92 years old) had the chance to visit her in hospice to share school drawings, photos and letters that Frank and Nick sent her in grade school; she saved everything and Sandie enjoyed it immensely before she passed 3 days later with her husband and brother by her side. Sandie graduated from Lyman High School in Longwood in 1974 and she graduated from the University of Central Florida in 1980 with a Bachelor degree in Visual Arts Education. She worked at Stylemark in Ormond Beach in Accounts Payable until the company was sold in June, 2012; the next month she was diagnosed by her doctor with the cancer. All those who knew Sandie can testify to her warm personality, encouraging demeanor and very friendly attitude that just made everyone so comfortable. She had the ability to focus on the positive in everyone and she would never have a cross word or thought about anyone in public or private. Above all, her smile and laugh would make you feel special; you knew you could really trust her. Sandie loved animals, especially her cats Boogie, Bela and Luna. She could not handle seeing animals abused or distressed, so it is requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Halifax Humane Society. Family members will be received at 10:30am November 13, 2019 in the Summerhill Funeral Home Chapel, 126 E New York Ave in Deland and a celebration of Sandie's life will be held at 11:00AM. A special thanks goes out to the hospice crew for their loving care for Sandie and their dedicated devotion to their profession. Online Condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
