Sandra Elayne McDonnell "Sandi" Russell
1946 - 2020
Sandra "Sandi" Elayne McDonnell Russell
Oct. 5, 1946 - Aug. 4, 2020
Sandi passed away at her home in Orange City August 4, 2020 at the age of 73, after her battle with cancer. Sandi was born October 5, 1946, in Vineland, New Jersey. She was a real estate broker in New Jersey and Florida. Sandi was an avid animal advocate and lover. She is survived by her husband Phillip Russell; son Larry Muzzarelli; daughter in law Karen; granddaughters Angela and Selina; great grandson Max; step daughter Mary Hendrickson and six step grandchildren. Sandi was an excellent cook and homemaker. If you would like to honor Sandi's memory, please make a donation to your local Humane Society or Animal Shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

