|
|
Sandra Faye Ross-King
December 7, 1957 - July 24, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Sandra Faye Ross-King, 61, Daytona Bch, who passed on July 24, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Patrick Harding, Pastor, officiating, and her sister, Rev. Marie Howard-Crooms, Prince of Peace Anglican Church, Melbourne, FL, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Palatka Memorial Gardens, Palatka, FL. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, Aug 2) at New Mt. Zion MB Church and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Ross-King, the youngest of 8 children, was born on December 7, 1957 in Palatka, FL to the late Willie Mae and Ervin Ross, Sr. She accepted Christ at an early age and attended Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Hastings, Florida and as an adult was a faithful member of New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Daytona Bch. She had a melodious voice and enjoyed singing in the church choir and was a member of the Deaconess Ministry. Sandra graduated from Hastings High School in 1975, and furthered her education at Bethune-Cookman College. She received her Bachelors of Arts Degree from Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, FL. She had a passion for serving people in her community. Her professional career includes working for several years as a social worker for the Department of Children and Families in Volusia County, a Data Entry Clerk at Bethune-Cookman College and years later as a Recruitment Specialist at Daytona State College. She was known for making the best sweet potato pies and delicious candied apples. She was very creative and crafty, enjoyed traveling and sharing vegetables with others from her hometown. She was preceded in eternal rest by her parents, her maternal grandmother, Arlue Frances with whom she has a special bond and sisters, Betty Tutt and Julia Javier. She loved her family and was blessed with one daughter, Ebony Nicole Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory: husband: Haward King; beloved daughter: Ebony Nicole Jackson; brothers: Ervin Ross, Jr. (Dianne), Ormond Bch, FL, Arnesto Ross, Atlanta, GA; sisters: Earlean Tooley, Mims, FL, Wilhelmenia Ross, Juanita Hardeman, Ann Killings, Cherie Lookadoo (Samuel), Jacksonville, FL, Marie Crooms (Richard), Melbourne, Florida, Mae Boyd (LJ) and Linda Boyd (Marion), Hastings, FL; stepchildren: Ashley King, Norman King, Haward King, and Brian King, Daytona Bch, FL; mother-in-law: Minnie Lee King, Daytona Bch, FL; sisters-in-law: Corretta King Butler, Daytona Bch, FL, Arvella King and Ornita Haynes (Judson), Palm Coast, FL; brother-in-law: Harvey King (Sandra), Hilton Head, SC; godchildren: LaShandra Preston, Markita Thronton, Willysa Jones, Brittany and Brandi Evans and a host of other relatives and friends. Special thanks to her devoted friends, Lacey Evans, Jadontra Bell and Devin Bryant for their untiring help and love; also to the doctors and staff who provided care during her illness. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019