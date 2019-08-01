Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Ross-King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Faye Ross-King


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Faye Ross-King Obituary
Sandra Faye Ross-King
December 7, 1957 - July 24, 2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Sandra Faye Ross-King, 61, Daytona Bch, who passed on July 24, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Patrick Harding, Pastor, officiating, and her sister, Rev. Marie Howard-Crooms, Prince of Peace Anglican Church, Melbourne, FL, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Palatka Memorial Gardens, Palatka, FL. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, Aug 2) at New Mt. Zion MB Church and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Ross-King, the youngest of 8 children, was born on December 7, 1957 in Palatka, FL to the late Willie Mae and Ervin Ross, Sr. She accepted Christ at an early age and attended Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Hastings, Florida and as an adult was a faithful member of New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Daytona Bch. She had a melodious voice and enjoyed singing in the church choir and was a member of the Deaconess Ministry. Sandra graduated from Hastings High School in 1975, and furthered her education at Bethune-Cookman College. She received her Bachelors of Arts Degree from Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, FL. She had a passion for serving people in her community. Her professional career includes working for several years as a social worker for the Department of Children and Families in Volusia County, a Data Entry Clerk at Bethune-Cookman College and years later as a Recruitment Specialist at Daytona State College. She was known for making the best sweet potato pies and delicious candied apples. She was very creative and crafty, enjoyed traveling and sharing vegetables with others from her hometown. She was preceded in eternal rest by her parents, her maternal grandmother, Arlue Frances with whom she has a special bond and sisters, Betty Tutt and Julia Javier. She loved her family and was blessed with one daughter, Ebony Nicole Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory: husband: Haward King; beloved daughter: Ebony Nicole Jackson; brothers: Ervin Ross, Jr. (Dianne), Ormond Bch, FL, Arnesto Ross, Atlanta, GA; sisters: Earlean Tooley, Mims, FL, Wilhelmenia Ross, Juanita Hardeman, Ann Killings, Cherie Lookadoo (Samuel), Jacksonville, FL, Marie Crooms (Richard), Melbourne, Florida, Mae Boyd (LJ) and Linda Boyd (Marion), Hastings, FL; stepchildren: Ashley King, Norman King, Haward King, and Brian King, Daytona Bch, FL; mother-in-law: Minnie Lee King, Daytona Bch, FL; sisters-in-law: Corretta King Butler, Daytona Bch, FL, Arvella King and Ornita Haynes (Judson), Palm Coast, FL; brother-in-law: Harvey King (Sandra), Hilton Head, SC; godchildren: LaShandra Preston, Markita Thronton, Willysa Jones, Brittany and Brandi Evans and a host of other relatives and friends. Special thanks to her devoted friends, Lacey Evans, Jadontra Bell and Devin Bryant for their untiring help and love; also to the doctors and staff who provided care during her illness. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now