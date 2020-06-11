Sandra H. Murphy
Sandra H. Murphy
December 23, 1944 - May 20, 2020
Sandra H. Murphy, 75, New Smyrna Beach, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Murphy was born in Charleston, SC and moved to the area twenty years ago from Summerville, SC. She was an administrative assistant for the Charleston County School District in South Carolina and an active member of Coronado Community United Methodist Church, New Smyrna Beach. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, George W. Murphy; one son, George W. "Bill" Murphy, Jr., of Shrewsbury, MA; one daughter, Kristine Smith of New Smyrna Beach; one brother, Frederick Hanold, III of Greenville, SC; six grandchildren and one great grandson. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be from 4PM until 6PM on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the family home, 510 Hidden Pines Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach. Cremation was by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach. Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129 or the American Cancer Society, 1737 N. Clyde Morris Boulevard, Suite 140, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
