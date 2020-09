Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Johns Maccaro

December 27, 1954 - July 20, 2020

Sandra Johns Maccaro passed away at her home in Port Orange. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Joe Maccaro and her mother, Kathleen Johns; her father, Tom Johns; four brothers: Sammy, Chris, Joey and Charley Johns. Survived by one son, Christopher Price and one sister Darlene Flowers. She will be missed.



