Sandra Johnson Harris
May 8, 1947 - June 23, 2020
Sandra Johnson Harris, long time resident of Daytona Beach, passed Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was 73. Sandra was a 1965 graduate of Mainland Sr High School where her happiest memories were the years spent in the Mainland Sr High School marching band. Please leave a condolence for the family at www.Haigh-Black.com where there will be a full obituary. Due to the COVID 19 virus pandemic of these times, a private service was held by her immediate family.
May 8, 1947 - June 23, 2020
Sandra Johnson Harris, long time resident of Daytona Beach, passed Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was 73. Sandra was a 1965 graduate of Mainland Sr High School where her happiest memories were the years spent in the Mainland Sr High School marching band. Please leave a condolence for the family at www.Haigh-Black.com where there will be a full obituary. Due to the COVID 19 virus pandemic of these times, a private service was held by her immediate family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.