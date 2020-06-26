Sandra Johnson Harris
1947 - 2020
Sandra Johnson Harris
May 8, 1947 - June 23, 2020
Sandra Johnson Harris, long time resident of Daytona Beach, passed Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was 73. Sandra was a 1965 graduate of Mainland Sr High School where her happiest memories were the years spent in the Mainland Sr High School marching band. Please leave a condolence for the family at www.Haigh-Black.com where there will be a full obituary. Due to the COVID 19 virus pandemic of these times, a private service was held by her immediate family.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
