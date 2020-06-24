Sandra Kurtz
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Kurtz
11/4/1942 - 6/22/2020
Sandra Jean Kurtz (nee Pipkin) was called home on June 22nd, 2020 surrounded by her family. Sandra was born Nov 4th, 1942, the daughter of the late Grady and Clydie Mae Pipkin on Holly Hill, FL. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Melvin Kurtz; their four children Michael Kurtz, Kris Mcintosh, Jeffery (Irene) Kurtz, Kevin (Michelle) Kurtz, 6 grandchildren, Brandon, Erica, Harley, Andrew, Justin, Bradley, Tyler, and Jimmy Kurtz, Sister Latrelle Hill and beloved puppy Bo. Sandys family will receive relatives and friends at Dale Woodward Funeral Home, 1780 Oceanshore Blvd, Ormand Beach, FL 32176 on Saturday June 27th, 2020 at 12:00pm.
Sandra's family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at advent care hospital and hospice for the wonderful care given to Sandra. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Flagler Humane Society and the Hospice House of Palm Coast FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Ormond Beach
1780 Oceanshore Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 441-1010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved