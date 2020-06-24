Sandra Kurtz11/4/1942 - 6/22/2020Sandra Jean Kurtz (nee Pipkin) was called home on June 22nd, 2020 surrounded by her family. Sandra was born Nov 4th, 1942, the daughter of the late Grady and Clydie Mae Pipkin on Holly Hill, FL. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Melvin Kurtz; their four children Michael Kurtz, Kris Mcintosh, Jeffery (Irene) Kurtz, Kevin (Michelle) Kurtz, 6 grandchildren, Brandon, Erica, Harley, Andrew, Justin, Bradley, Tyler, and Jimmy Kurtz, Sister Latrelle Hill and beloved puppy Bo. Sandys family will receive relatives and friends at Dale Woodward Funeral Home, 1780 Oceanshore Blvd, Ormand Beach, FL 32176 on Saturday June 27th, 2020 at 12:00pm.Sandra's family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at advent care hospital and hospice for the wonderful care given to Sandra. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Flagler Humane Society and the Hospice House of Palm Coast FL.