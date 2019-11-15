|
|
Sandy Fitzgerald
July 23, 1947 - November 8, 2019
Sandra Fitzgerald, age 72, went to be with her Lord on November 8, 2019, after being a warrior against pancreatic cancer for over three years. She is survived by her devoted husband Rod of 53 years. They share three children, Jim, Ken, and Trisha. Sandy loved and adored the ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren provided by them. Sandy, daughter of Dave and Ruth Brewer of Rockledge, Florida, was very close to her sisters Kathy, Beth, and Dodi as well as her sister-in-law Cindy. Sandy graduated from Cocoa High School in 1965. She and Rod called home the communities of Council Bluffs, Iowa and Omaha and Gretna, Nebraska. She retired from Omaha Works after twenty-six years. She and Rod returned to Florida and have been living in Edgewater. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service and refreshments will be held Saturday, November 23, 2 p.m., at Crossroads Christian Church, 3839 State 44, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168. Any donations should be made to the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019