|
|
Sandra Lawson Marshall
Dec. 6, 1951 - Nov. 23, 2019
Sandra Lawson Marshall, 67, of Palm Coast, passed away on November 23, 2019 after a year-long battle with Cancer. Sandy was born on December 6, 1951 to Ray and Beverly Lawson in Invercargill, New Zealand. After graduating from Southland Girls High School, she worked various jobs throughout her life, including as director of leagues at U.S. Tennis Association-Florida before retiring in 2016. In 1972 she married John Marshall and together they raised two sons, Ira Eli and Heath Marshall, both graduates of the United States Naval Academy. Eli serves currently as a Commander in the U.S. Navy. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost who treasured her sons and embraced every moment with them. She installed in her son's strong values that have served them well. Sandy spent her final years traveling, tending her garden, caring for her family, and spoiling her granddaughter. Sandra's passion was tennis and she continued her love for the game catching every match that she could, whether on TV or in person. Sandy was predeceased by her brother and mother. She is survived by her father Ray Lawson, husband John Marshall, sons Eli and Heath (Serena) Marshall, and her granddaughter Emeline. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30 beginning at 2 pm, with her formal service at 3 pm, at Clymer Funeral Home, 39 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, FL. Online condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019