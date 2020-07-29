1/1
Sandra Lee Sampson Schrimscher
1944 - 2020
Sandra Lee Sampson Schrimscher
August 23, 1944 - July 2, 2020
Sandi Sampson Schrimscher, of Debary, FL, was called home to Jesus on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 75. Sandi was born to parents George F. and Willa E. (Norris) Sampson on August 23, 1944 at Boston General Hospital. The second of three daughters who graduated from Braintree High in 1963. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Darryl, and her children, Joseph F. Cushing, Jr., Carole (Bill) Stune and Tricia (Tim) Van Prooyen. She cherished her 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Mayflower descendent of John Howland and John Alden. She faithfully served her Lord Jesus in the kitchen at Volusia County Baptist Church for many years. She was employed as a manager of AMF Bowling in Deland, FL and Tempe, AZ. JOHN 3:16, PSALM 23. Memorial service to be held at Volusia County Baptist Church, Orange City, FL in late October 2020.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Accent Cremation Consultants
640 North Volusia Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
