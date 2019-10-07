|
|
Sandra Lynette & James Duwayne McMaster
After 39 years of marriage, Jim and Sandra McMaster were separated for only 3 days in death. Mom was the sweetest, most loving, and positive person. Everyone that knew her loved her. She was born in Bennettsville, S.C. on October 9, 1940, and was raised in Daytona Beach. She graduated from Mainland High School. Sandra worked for many years at Homac Manufacturing Co. Dad was fun-loving, a jokester and loved to tell a good story. He was born in Brownsville, PA on February 21, 1936. He joined the Marine Corps when he got out of high school. He worked for many years at Kenney Southland Heating & Brazing. They are survived by a daughter, Patty Zahn (Pete); son, Jim McMaster (Vicky); sisters, Betsy Thomas and Patty Teeters (Bruce); son-in-law, Brad Packard; grandchildren, Jamie Bean, Jessica King, Stephanie Zahn and nephews, Steve (Chris) and Mike (Timi) Thomas. Sandra is predeceased in death by her mother, Agnes Lee Hubbard; father, James Newton and sister, Jean Dunlop. James is predeceased in death by his mother, Genevieve McMaster; father, James McMaster; sister, Janet Snyder and daughters, Terri Durfee and Tracie Packard. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Westminster By-The-Sea Presbyterian Church, 3221 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118. Donations may be made in their name to the Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019