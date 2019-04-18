Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries

Sandra Marlene Hogan

Sandra Marlene Hogan Obituary
Sandra Marlene Hogan
04/13/2019
Sandra Marlene Hogan, 75, of Port Orange, passed away on Saturday, April 13. Sandra was a native of Warren, Ohio and moved to this area in 1976. Sandra enjoyed reading and visiting with friends and family. She retired after 25 years at Walmart in Port Orange. She will be remembered as a loyal friend, a loving mother, and grandmother. A celebration of life will be held at her home May 4th. Sandra leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son Tim Hogan, Parker, CO, daughter, Paula (Cody) Braniff, Deltona, FL, sister, Kathleen (Michael) Freeman, Warren, OH, and 5 grandchildren. Baldwin Brothers, Port Orange is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019
