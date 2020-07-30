1/1
Sandra McClelland Milo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra McClelland Milo
July 28, 2020
Sandra McClelland Milo, 86, New Smyrna Beach, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020. Sandi was born in New Smyrna Beach, Florida to Essie Mays Webb McClelland and Thomas McClelland. She graduated from Mainland High School in 1951 and stayed active with alumni throughout her life. Sandi worked at Daytona Beach Jai Alai, was a real estate broker and ended her career in banking. After retirement, she volunteered for Edgewater Florida
Healthcare. She was a lifelong University of Florida Gator and Nascar fan. Survivors include four children, Cherie (Bruce) Harnden, Dean (Ruth) Hartung, Alison (Bob) Hinderschied, Holli (Doug) Harp; three step children, Donna (Corey) Berman, David Milo, Joyce Ann (Billy) McKinley, six grandchildren, Rikki Bode, Sean (Tara) Keeth, Clayton Howard, Charlie Chisholm, Cody and Dylan Chisholm and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Steven Hartung, husband Mike Milo, brother Thomas McClelland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice or NSB Humane Society. Graveside services will be held at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Avenue at 1PM Monday, August 3, 2020. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved