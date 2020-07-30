Sandra McClelland Milo
Sandra McClelland Milo, 86, New Smyrna Beach, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020. Sandi was born in New Smyrna Beach, Florida to Essie Mays Webb McClelland and Thomas McClelland. She graduated from Mainland High School in 1951 and stayed active with alumni throughout her life. Sandi worked at Daytona Beach Jai Alai, was a real estate broker and ended her career in banking. After retirement, she volunteered for Edgewater Florida
Healthcare. She was a lifelong University of Florida Gator and Nascar fan. Survivors include four children, Cherie (Bruce) Harnden, Dean (Ruth) Hartung, Alison (Bob) Hinderschied, Holli (Doug) Harp; three step children, Donna (Corey) Berman, David Milo, Joyce Ann (Billy) McKinley, six grandchildren, Rikki Bode, Sean (Tara) Keeth, Clayton Howard, Charlie Chisholm, Cody and Dylan Chisholm and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Steven Hartung, husband Mike Milo, brother Thomas McClelland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice or NSB Humane Society. Graveside services will be held at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Avenue at 1PM Monday, August 3, 2020. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
