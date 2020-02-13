|
Sandra (Sandie) Moss Bouldin
Jan. 8, 1946 - Feb. 7, 2020
Sandra (Sandie) Moss Bouldin (74) of Edgewater, FL passed away peacefully February 7, 2020 at Halifax Hospice in Edgewater, FL., with her family by her side. Sandie battled decades of medical issues, while still maintaining a positive attitude. During this difficult time, her husband David Bouldin was always by her side.
Sandie was born in Richmond, VA on January 8, 1946 to James and Edith Rowh of Cumberland County, VA. During Sandie's early adult years she worked for Wrigley Gum of Richmond Virginia. In the 1970's Sandie moved to Florida; working for Crane Cams of Hallandale Beach (where she met her husband, David) and Ozark Financial of Hollywood. Sandie enjoyed reading, sometimes one book per day. Before her medical issues started, she liked to breed Cockatiels.
Sandie is survived by her husband of forty years David P. Bouldin of Edgewater, FL. Son, James E. Moss Jr and Daughter in Law Carrie of Scottsville, VA. Grandson, Jonathan J. Moss of Summerfield, NC. Grandson Gavin T. Moss of Scottsville, VA. Step Grandson, Ryan A. Normann of West Palm Beach, FL. Son, Bruce T. Moss, of Hollywood, FL. Sister, Diane Rowh of Mechanicsville, VA., Nephew, James C. Rowh and Wife, Cathy of Everett, WA. Nephew, Michael Merchant and Wife, Leah of Seattle, WA. Niece, Jessica Vaught and Husband Bradley of Mechanicsville, VA. Great Nieces Reagan and Harper of Mechanicsville, VA.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020