Sandra O'Kelley
1956 - 2020
Sandra O'Kelley
December 19, 1956 - September 21, 2020
Sandra (Nelson) O'Kelley of South Daytona passed away on September 21, 2020 at the age of 63. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Nelson and mother, Gertrude Nelson. She is survived by her son Adris Sr. (Jessica), grand children Dakota and Adris Jr. of Ormond Beach, FL and her brother Gary Nelson (Julie) of Lakeland, FL. Sandra loved her job as a registered nurse, after retiring she continued caring for and helping out others. She also had a passion for baking; she and her chocolate chip cookies will be missed.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
