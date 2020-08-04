Sandra Wellshear

Sandra Wellshear, 80, cherished wife and mother, passed away at Halifax Hospital, Daytona Beach on Monday, July 27, 2020. The daughter of Hugh Thompson and Nadine Jackson, Sandy was born in Miami, FL and raised in DeLand, FL. Sandy worked in Daytona Beach for General Electric in the 1960s on the Gemini and Apollo moon programs. She stepped away from work later to enjoy motherhood. Sandy's greatest joy in life was being a mother to her two sons, an aunt to her nephew, Cary and niece, Rachel, and later a grandmother. She was a wonderful, loving, and natural caregiver, especially to her mother, Nadine "Ned" Jackson, her best friend. Married to her great love, Richard Wiles Wellshear, they spent over 50 years together. Sandy was known for her warm, affectionate nature, love of joking and laughter, devotion to God, and her deep compassion for people and animals. Her two great loves later in life were her shih tzu, Katie and her granddaughter, Cara. She is survived by her two sons, Coby Wellshear and Richard Wellshear II of DeLand, FL, daughter-in-law, Molly Johnson of Hendersonville, NC and granddaughter, Cara Wellshear of Hendersonville, NC. Sandy was much loved and will be deeply missed. A Life Celebration for her will be held at a date and location yet to be determined, next year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Halifax Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store