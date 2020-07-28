Sandy Martin

November 20, 1950 - July 24, 2020

Sandra (Dykhouse) Martin, loving daughter, sister, wife, friend, mother and grandmother, passed away near her home in Daytona Beach, Florida on July 24, 2020.

Sandy was born on November 20, 1950 to Phyllis (VanderMeer) Dykhouse and John Dykhouse (deceased) in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in 1968 and subsequently studied medical laboratory science at Michigan Technological University.



Sandy spent her life helping others, in ways both big and small. Employment included medical technologist at Ingham Medical Hospital; vaccine quality assurance at Michigan Department of Public Health; and quality assurance team leader at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, GA. In the latter capacity, she earned numerous advanced certificates and awards.



In her retirement, Sandy was a volunteer for Halifax Urban Ministries and on the Church Council at Community United Methodist Church, where she regularly worked for their food and clothing programs. She also worked for Florida's Long-term Care Ombudsman Program, attending to the needs of hundreds of assisted-living and nursing-home residents. She had a wonderful smile and a compassionate spirit, and she certainly made a difference.



Sandy was active in several church congregations as a layperson and choir member. These churches included Eastminster Presbyterian in East Lansing, MI; Shallowford Presbyterian in Atlanta, GA; and Community United Methodist in Daytona Beach, FL.



She was preceded in death by father, John Dykhouse, and by brother, Jim Dykhouse.



She is survived by husband, Dr. David Axelrod; mother, Phyllis Dykhouse; sisters, Belinda VanHeulen, Judy Robinson, and Gail Willard; brother, Jerry Dykhouse; sons, Jeffrey and Eric Martin from her first marriage to Robert Martin; and granddaughters, Kate Martin, Audrey Martin, and Ella Martin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Community United Methodist Church or to Creative Happiness Institute, the non-profit arts organization her husband founded and which she helped direct.



