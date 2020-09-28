1/1
Sara E. Brunson
1923 - 2020
Sara E. Brunson
08/18/1923 - 09/24/2020
Sara E. Brunson of Orange City passed away on September 24th at the age of 97. She was born on August 18th, 1923 in Elkton, TN. She was the daughter of The Reverend Simon Ensor and Dora Isbel. After attending business school in Nashville she worked at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. during WWII. It was there that she met the love of her life, Dan Brunson, while she was a hostess at the USO Club. They married in 1946 and together enjoyed Dan's career with Kraft Foods Co., living in many areas of the country. They stayed in the Orlando area after retirement in, 1986. In 2002 they moved to John Knox Village of Central Florida, where Sara lived until her death. Sara enjoyed life with her family and friends. She loved playing Bridge, entertaining and china painting. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dan; her parents and her seven siblings. She is survived by her daughter Carol Shelfer (Chris) and her son Dave Brunson (MaryAnn); her 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to any charity of your choice. Memorial services will be held at John Knox Village at 10:00 AM Tuesday September 29th, 2020 followed by a 2:30 PM service and burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
