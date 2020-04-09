|
|
Sara H. "Sally" Morgan
April 2, 2020
Sara H. "Sally", age 74, of Palm Coast, FL., passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loved ones, of natural causes. Sally was born in Massachusetts and in 1964 she graduated from Mainland High School. She attended college and became a long-time legal assistant for Mitchell Gordon, esq. Sally was very active in the Fraternal Order of Eagles where she was a Past Worthy President, a Trustee and was on the Board of Directors of the District. She also was a very active volunteer of the March of Dimes. Sally received the Volunteer of the Year Award multiple times and was also on their Board of Directors. Sally is survived by her husband, William J. Morgan; two daughters, Stephanie Carlton and Trace Martin; son, Jaime Morgan; two granddaughters, Kate Hayes and Laura Veloso; two grandsons, Mathew and Ryan Morgan; her sister, Patty Tanner; other family and friends. A Celebration of Life service for Sally will be held on a later date with burial in Jacksonville National Cemetery. The family of Ms. Morgan entrusted her arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020