Sara Jane (Sezzy) Merrell
Sept. 27, 1929 - Nov. 20, 2019
Sara Jane (Sezzy) Merrell, a lifelong resident of Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet, and beloved first grade teacher to hundreds of students at Longstreet Elementary School over many decades, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 90. Sezzy was born on September 27, 1929 and was the only daughter of Ross and Grace Raub. She graduated from Mainland High School in 1947 among the top of her class, and then attended the University of Alabama. When her mother, Grace Raub, was asked to start a chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha at the University of Florida, Sezzy transferred there to join her Mom and establish the first Zeta chapter at UF. Sezzy graduated in the first class of Zetas from the University of Florida with a degree in education. Sezzy returned to Daytona Beach and started her career as a first-grade teacher at Lennox Elementary School in 1951. It was during this time that she met her to-be husband, Bill Merrell, on a blind date set up by the parents of one of her students. They were married in June of 1954 and were together on this earth for sixty years until Bill died in January of 2015. Sezzy and Bill raised three children, Scott (Raleigh, NC), Melody Merrell Baade (Tampa, FL) and Raub (South Daytona, FL) and were largely inseparable during the six decades they were together. They owned only one home—in Ponce Inlet, FL—where they lived for nearly all the sixty years. Soon after the wedding, Sezzy joined the faculty as a first-grade teacher at R.J. Longstreet Elementary School, and except for taking some years off to raise her family, taught first grade there for three decades. Like her mother before her, Sezzy was an exceptional teacher, and received many honors from her administration and peers. She spent her entire career teaching first grade. While they didn't travel extensively, a family vacation to the North Carolina mountains was almost a given every summer, and even after the children were grown, Sezzy and Bill would still travel to the mountains—frequently joining up with Scott and Melody and their families—to enjoy the beautiful sights of the Blue Ridge Parkway and the cool mountain air. Sezzy was a lifelong member of two organizations that have enriched her life throughout all her years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Daytona Beach, FL, and has been attending worship there since her infant baptism. She became a member at First Presbyterian at age 9—giving her the distinction of having the longest active membership at First Presbyterian until her death. Over the years, she served in a variety of ways there—helping with bible school, the Kid's Club, and until sang alto in the choir. Her connection to that choir runs deep, as her Mom directed it when Sezzy was little girl. Like her mother before her, Sezzy joined Zeta Tau Alpha when in college, and has remained very active in the alumni chapter. She especially enjoyed the mother-daughter tea parties over the years, where she could meet the younger generations of Zeta and tell stories about "the good old Zeta days." Sezzy loves people and social occasions, so this all was very fun for her. In 2015, at the age of 86, Zeta Tau Alpha awarded Sezzy a national award for lifetime service to the sorority. Sezzy joins her beloved husband, Bill, in Heaven and leaves a loving and grateful family legacy on this earth with her three children and their families-- including six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life to honor of Sezzy's 90 wonderful years on this earth will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 620 S. Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL. A reception will follow the service in the Edris Fellowship Hall. The family wishes to thank the many Angels that appeared in this last chapter of Sezzy's life and her fight against Alzheimer's, and in particular expresses their deep gratitude for the outreach ministry provided by the First Presbyterian Church of Daytona Beach and the caregivers of the Memory Unit of Bishops Glen in Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Daytona Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019