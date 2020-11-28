Sara Ligon11/05/1933 - 11/26/2020Sara R. Ligon, 87 of Ormond Beach, FL went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2020.Sara was born in Memphis, TN on November 5, 1933 to Guy and Jewel Roberts.She attended Cummings Elementary and South Side High School class of 1951 where she was fortunate enough to have made life long friends and has remained very close to them throughout the years.In 1966 she married Billy J. Ligon and celebrated 52 years of love until his passing in 2018. In 1980 they decided to move to Ormond Beach, FL and open a TCBY Yogurt franchise.In their free time they loved traveling to spend time with their friends and family. They enjoyed showing company the beach and all around the town.Sara could make friends with everyone she met and was loved by all.She is survived by her children Sandy (Randy) Pepper Ormond Beach, FL Steve (Vickie) Smith Memphis,TN 5 grandchildren Rondi, Ormond Beach, FL Sarah, Leah, Zac (FKA-Hannah), Stephanie and a great granddaughter, Memphis, TN.A Memorial service will be determined later this week, she is under the care of Dale Woodward Funeral Home.Sara will be buried next to her husband Billy at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL.Donations can be made to Gideons International S.E. Volusia Camp P.O. Box 54, Ormond Beach, FL 32175-0054 or Halifax Health Hospice 235 Booth Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.