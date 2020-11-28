1/1
Sara Ligon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Ligon
11/05/1933 - 11/26/2020
Sara R. Ligon, 87 of Ormond Beach, FL went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2020.
Sara was born in Memphis, TN on November 5, 1933 to Guy and Jewel Roberts.
She attended Cummings Elementary and South Side High School class of 1951 where she was fortunate enough to have made life long friends and has remained very close to them throughout the years.
In 1966 she married Billy J. Ligon and celebrated 52 years of love until his passing in 2018. In 1980 they decided to move to Ormond Beach, FL and open a TCBY Yogurt franchise.
In their free time they loved traveling to spend time with their friends and family. They enjoyed showing company the beach and all around the town.
Sara could make friends with everyone she met and was loved by all.
She is survived by her children Sandy (Randy) Pepper Ormond Beach, FL Steve (Vickie) Smith Memphis,TN 5 grandchildren Rondi, Ormond Beach, FL Sarah, Leah, Zac (FKA-Hannah), Stephanie and a great granddaughter, Memphis, TN.
A Memorial service will be determined later this week, she is under the care of Dale Woodward Funeral Home.
Sara will be buried next to her husband Billy at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL.
Donations can be made to Gideons International S.E. Volusia Camp P.O. Box 54, Ormond Beach, FL 32175-0054 or Halifax Health Hospice 235 Booth Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Ormond Beach
1780 Oceanshore Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 441-1010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved