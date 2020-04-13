|
|
Sara ("Sally") Pearce
12/13/1946 - 4/10/2020
Sara Pearce, age 76, died Friday, April 10, 2020. Sally, as she was known to her family and friends, was born December 13, 1943 in Phoenix, Arizona. She lived in Troy, Michigan; New Smyrna Beach, Florida; and Dallas, Texas. In 2014 after the death of her husband, Morley, she returned to Dallas to be closer to her family. Sally graduated from the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse in 1966. In 1986, she returned to school and earned a BSN from University of Detroit and a MSN from Wayne State University. Sally is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Tankersley (Scott) and Amy Roper (Kristi); their father and step-mother, Richard and Christine Guldi; her 8 grandchildren; by her brothers, David Spencer (Ellen) and John Spencer (Joan); and by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church in New Smyrna Beach, Florida or to Genesis Women's Shelter in Dallas, Texas.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020