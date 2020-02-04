|
Sarah Anderson Flowers
February 2, 2020
SARAH ANDERSON FLOWERS, 87, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Carlton Shores Health and Rehab Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. Mrs. Flowers was born in Sanford, Florida but lived in Seville for over 40 years and then Pierson for over 8 years. She was a homemaker who loved her family; especially her grandchildren and she loved to shop. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lambert Harvey Anderson and John Shelton Flowers; her parents, Eugene and Maggie Oglesby. She is survived by her children, Jimmy (Suzanne) Anderson of Pierson, Lucille (Thomas) Parrott of Seville, John (Susan) Anderson of Deland and Wes (Sherle) Anderson of Bunnell; sisters and brothers, Shirley (Ricky) Goodwin and Barbara Carter all of Enterprise Florida, Oren Oglesby and Henry (Shirley) Oglesby all of Georgetown, Florida; Joe (Sharon) Oglesby of Deland, Donald Oglesby of East Palatka and Fred Oglesby of Tennessee; 10 Grandchildren, 27 Great-Grandchildren and 11 Great Great-Grandchildren. Her family will receive guests at the funeral home at 10:00 A.M. to the time of service at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 with Evangelist Thomas Parrott officiating. Burial will follow in Seville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home, Crescent City, Florida. biggsfh.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020