Sarah "Sally" Ellen Rousseau
September 15, 2019
Sarah "Sally" Ellen Rousseau of Deland, Florida, passed away suddenly on September 15, 2019 at Advent Health Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 88 years of age. Sally was born in Willamsport, Pennsylvania, to Frank and Minnie Wilcox. She has been a resident of Deland for the last 45 years. Although Sally spent the majority of her married life as a homemaker, she worked for a period of time for the Smythe County School System, as well as the Smythe County government in Marion, Virginia, prior to moving to Deland. Sally was not known widely outside her family, friends and neighbors, but she had a genuine warmth for others. As a woman of faith, Sally was a long-time member of Deland's First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed singing and prior to the limitations that accompanied her advancing age, she played the piano, made beautiful porcelain dolls, sewed, knitted and played tennis. Sally is predeceased by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Leon Rex Rousseau; and her brothers, Andrew Reid Wilcox and Rodney Cameron Wilcox. She is survived by her son Scott Rousseau (Orlando); daughters Deborah Rousseau (Orlando) and Susan Rousseau (Ormond) and her grandson Jonathan Rousseau (Orlando). Sally's greatest joy was her family, and she was greatly loved in return. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the First Presbyterian Church, 724 N. Woodland Boulevard, Deland, Florida 32720. There will be a graveside service on October 5, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Oakdale Cemetery. Lankford Funeral home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019