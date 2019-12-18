|
Sarah Jeannette DeLoach Williams
4/17/1927 - 12/16/2019
For a southern lady who loved to travel between Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and New Orleans…Sarah Jeannette DeLoach Williams has made her greatest journey yet, to her heavenly home. She now has the privilege of being with Jesus and all the loved ones who preceded her on that very same journey. "Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him." 1 Corinthians 2:9. Sarah, nicknamed "Tiny" was born one of ten children, to Steward Lester DeLoach and Jimmie Moody DeLoach in New Smyrna Beach, FL on April 17th, 1927 and began her childhood on West Canal Street, on what she referred to as Cottonshed Avenue. She loved her town, her friends, coworkers, children and most of all her immediate and extended family. Right out of high school she went to work locally, for the Florida East Coast Railroad…and was always willing to talk in-depth about how wonderful that experience was. She married Neal Williams in 1947 and continued to work for the FEC Railroad till 1957 when she had their son, Leslie Neal Williams…aka Les. She loved being a Mom and volunteered with Read-Pattillo Elementary's PTA and was the Room Mother for her son, Les' class each year. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and helped with the children's ministry there. She was a "Cuda" through and through, always supporting local sports events and even helping transport players of the Cuda Baseball Team her son played on. She worked for the First Union Bank and later in life she was a Teacher's Assistant for both Edgewater Elementary and Read-Pattillo Elementary. She loved working with and nurturing children…they brightened her life…and she brightened theirs! After retirement the highlight of her life was caring for her granddaughter, Emmeline as a pre-schooler and then baking cookies, among many other recipes with Em and her new teenage granddaughter, Liliana. Tiny loved to cook, do crafts, sew, sing, collect dolls, read, gift others, and take care of her plants (many of which used to belong to her mother, years before). In the past 3 years Sarah was very also active making bead necklaces which were distributed to children through the local Church and to those devastated by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. https://youtu.be/ZOr0-OIbhMk The final two and a half years of her life her greatest joy was spending time with two of her precious great-grandchildren, Finnley O'Neal Decker and Piper Clementine Decker. She was looking forward to meeting her third great-gran, Nicholas Acosta who lives out of the country. Preceding Sarah in death was her husband of 54 years Neal Williams…and siblings Harry Moreland DeLoach, Janie Lorraine White, S. L. DeLoach, Jr., Rubye DeLoach Scheurich, and Mary Alice Lee. She is survived by siblings, James Boyd DeLoach, Robert Richard DeLoach, Arthur Franklin DeLoach, and Jimmie Carlton DeLoach. Sarah is survived by her loving son, Leslie Neal Williams (Teresa), loving granddaughters Emmeline O'Neal Decker (Jeremy, Finnley, Piper), and Liliana Acosta (Camilo, Nicholas) and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as great nieces/nephews. Sarah's life will be celebrated with a graveside service on Saturday, December 28th, 11:00 a.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery, 200-234 N. Brooks Circle, Oak Hill, FL 32759. Anyone desiring to make a donation in Mom's Name...please do so to the Church...Ministry...or ...thank you! Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019