Sarah W. Pryor
November 10, 1934 - January 20, 2020
Sarah W. Pryor of Ponce Inlet, FL passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 85. Mrs. Pryor was born November 10, 1934 in Chattanooga, Tennessee and moved to Wilbur by the Sea in 1985, and then to Ponce Inlet in 1987 to a home their son built for them. She was a realtor in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida for over 20 years. In 1985, she was one of the first three volunteers who joined the Volusia County Turtle Patrol and enjoyed searching the beach for turtle nests and relocating them on the dune if they were too close to the shoreline. She enjoyed this for eight years. She and her husband raised two wonderful sons that were her pride and joy. Above all else, she treasured her children and grandchildren. The were truly the loves of her life. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Glenn Milburn Pryor; sons, Mike (Angela) Pryor and Robert Pryor; grandchildren, Dr. Lindy (Steven) Sidelsky of Chicago, IL, Chad Pryor (Chantal Safi) of Smyrna, GA, Sandy Pryor (Sam Nash) of Marietta, GA and Kyla Lee of Orlando, FL. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Veneta and Clarence Wood; twin brothers, Bill and Jack Wood; sister, Vangie Allison and nephews, Billy and Jack Wood. Mrs. Pryor was of the Presbyterian Faith. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, Port Orange FL. Donations may be made to Hospice of Volusia, 3800 Woodbriar Trial, Port Orange FL 32129. She will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered on her beloved ocean.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020