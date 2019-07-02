|
|
Sarah "Sally" Walsh
January 17, 1919 - June 30, 2019
Sarah "Sally" Walsh, 100, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away at 8:13 a.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Ormond Beach, Florida. She was born on January 17, 1919 in Tennessee to John W. and Cleo Downing Rowell. She was the second oldest girl of ten children, with two sisters and seven brothers. She graduated from Blanche High School in Tennessee and was recognized as a woman's basketball player in high school. After high school she attended business school and during World War II was a government employee working at the commissary at Camp Forrest Tennessee. After the war she became a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. There she met Robert Walsh, a pilot with Eastern Airlines. They were married on November 5, 1949. She was an avid golfer and played well into her 90's at Sugar Mill Country Club in New Smyrna Beach. She supported the sport as a volunteer and assistant at the Jackie Gleason Tournament in south Florida. She was a resident of Morris, Illinois from 1949 until 1967 when the family moved to Plantation, Florida. After Robert retired from Eastern Airlines, they moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida where she stayed active in golf and bridge. Her last residence was in Port Orange, near her son, Steve. Sally is survived by one son, Stephen (Kimberly) Walsh of Port Orange, Florida; grandson, Stephen Walsh, Jr.; granddaughter, Katherine Alexander (Ryan), and great-grandson, James P. Alexander. She was a member of the Silverliners, an Eastern Airlines flight attendant association where she was active until her later years. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mazon Brookside Cemetery in Mazon, Illinois. There will be no visitation. Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arangements. You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019