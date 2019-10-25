|
|
Sarkis (Harry) Ohanian, Ph.D
Nov. 2, 1936 - Sep. 23, 2019
Sarkis Haroutun Ohanian, Ph.D, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Port Orange, FL on Monday, September 23, 2019 after a long battle with metastatic prostate cancer. His wife, Juanita, was by his side. They would have been married 60 years on October 25, 2019. Harry was born on November 2, 1936 in Everett, MA and is survived by his wife, Juanita of Port Orange, FL, son John H. Ohanian; daughter in law Lori M. Ohanian of New Smyrna Beach, FL and two granddaughters, Lisa A. Ohanian and Kelly M. Ohanian, both living in Los Angeles, CA. After touring the world while in the Merchant Marines just out of high school, Harry wanted to study bacteriology which he had been reading about on the ship. He got off the ship in Los Angeles and headed to UCLA straight to the Bacteriology department to meet the author of the book, Dr. A.J. Salle. Harry earned his BA in bacteriology at UCLA June 1960. He went on to earn his Ph.D in Microbiology and Immunology at UNC, Chapel Hill, NC in 1967, followed by two Post-Doctoral positions, first at NYU and a second at Duke University in Durham, NC. In 1971, Harry's career led him to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD. As a Senior Microbiologist, he carried out medical research at the National Cancer Institute for many years. After leaving NIH/NCI he took a position at the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) working on the approval process of investigational new drugs. He retired with the Federal Government on December 31, 1998. Harry was a man of many interests and talents. He loved to build model ships and built museum quality models. His model of the "Yamato" (WWII Japanese battle ship) is on display at the Naval Academy Museum in Annapolis, MD. One of his hobbies was repairing watches and clocks. He loved dancing and was very good on the dance floor with ballroom dancing and several Latin dances. He also learned to tap dance and performed in the Follies a few years back. He loved to drive Porsches, smoke Cuban cigars and flirt with most women around him, always wearing one of his many hats. He had a special witty sense of humor. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Spruce Creek Country Club in Port Orange, FL from 1:30pm – 4:00pm. Donations in his memory may be made to Halifax Hospice at www.halifaxhealthhospice.org. Condolences can be shared with family at www.alavondirectcremationservice.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019