Dr. Satya Paul Pasricha
Oct. 1, 1927 - Nov. 27, 2019
Dr. Satya Paul Pasricha, of Ponce Inlet, Florida, died peacefully at home on November 27, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1927 in Simla, India to Haveli Ram and Indira Pasricha. He graduated from Butler School (Delhi/Simla), F.C. College (Lahore, India) and Topiwala Medical School in Bombay. In India he was employed as a physician for the President of India's staff. In 1961 he immigrated to the United States where he completed an internship in internal medicine in Columbus, Ohio, and a residency in psychiatry at Ypsilanti State Hospital, while simultaneously completing a master's degree in psychiatry and neurology at the University of Michigan. He practiced as a board certified psychiatrist in Ann Arbor, Michigan and was the Chief of Staff of Mercywood Hospital. After his retirement, Dr. Pasricha, a world-traveler, was able to devote additional time to his hobbies of gardening, woodworking, painting, and beach walking. He created and shared many pieces of furniture, small wooden creations, paintings and shell art. Dr. Pasricha is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Santosh and two children, son, Dr. Sunil (Vishakha) Pasricha of Ormond Beach, Florida, and daughter, Preeti (Michael) Gadola, of East Lansing, Michigan, as well as four grandchildren, Neel and Leena Pasricha and Sameer and Malini Gadola. He is also survived by three sisters residing in India and was predeceased by his two brothers. Dr. Pasricha also has many surviving relatives and lifelong friends, with whom he kept in touch. Cremation arrangements have been made and there will be a small, private service for immediate family, as were his wishes. Condolences may be sent to Dr. Pasricha's widow, children and grandchildren. Any desired donations may be made to the , in Dr. Pasricha's name.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019