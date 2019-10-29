|
Savannah Lee Sizemore
Oct. 20, 1989 - Oct. 26, 2019
Savannah Lee Sizemore was born in Bunnell, FL. Her untimely death, from a fatal automobile accident, has left a void in the lives of everyone who loved her. She is the loving and dedicated mother of Annabelle Lee Tyler, cherished daughter of Judy/Carl Beal and Duane/Jennifer Sizemore and beloved granddaughter of Kenneth/Ivy Horton, Penny Knox, Bobby/Celestine Sizemore and well-loved niece of Bobbie-Jean/Scott Conner and Perry Horton. After High School she married Trevor Tyler and moved to Kittery, Maine where she became a mother. She headed west to Santa Fe, NM and made a life for herself and Annabelle. She spent her career as a Vet Tech in Santa Fe and Florida. Doing what she loved helped nurture her lifelong connection with all living creatures. Horses held a special place in her heart. She is now reunited with her beloved horses Rory and Jammas over that Rainbow Bridge. Savannah was in her happy place with her daughter, family and friends, running like the wind around barrels on Jammas, fishing, going barefoot, whistling and cooking. You couldn't help but smile being around her bouncing energy and wacky sense of humor. A Memorial for Savannah will be at River Bend Community Church, which she was a member of, Friday, November 1st at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers please donate to any of these organizations in honor of Savannah: Challenge New Mexico, East Coast Wildlife Rehab; Journeys End Sanctuary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019