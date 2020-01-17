|
Scott Arnold Merry
October 22, 1964 - January 16, 2020
October 22, 1964 a true legend was born. Scott Merry of Pierson Fl. was a humorous man, with a heart of gold for his family. January 15, 2020 Scott was honored to welcome his first grandson Hudson James Merry. Leaving behind his beloved family, he finally lays at rest. Scott suffered with many health problems and no longer lives a life of pain. Scott loved to fish, and was passionate about race cars. He will be missed by so many, and forever cherished for his remarkable personality. We will be holding a memorial service, please inquire details with family members Justin Merry, Brooke Merry, Anita McDonald, and Laura LeClair.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020